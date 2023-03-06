Progeny 3 Inc. Invests $21.48 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,272,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,479,000. Ares Capital accounts for about 3.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. 609,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,420. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

