Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.50

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.50 and last traded at $145.44, with a volume of 117122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Progressive Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

