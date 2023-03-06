Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 41,667 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Progyny Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $35.50. 612,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,927. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.