Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 41,667 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Progyny Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $35.50. 612,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,927. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

