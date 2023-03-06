Prom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Prom has a market cap of $84.10 million and $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00020553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00039742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00219565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,421.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60220894 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,908,551.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

