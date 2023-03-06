ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 1.1 %
PRPH stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $15.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.