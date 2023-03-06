ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 1.1 %

PRPH stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

