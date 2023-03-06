Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,458 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE TFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 716,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,454. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.