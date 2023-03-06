Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 454,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,642. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $104.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

