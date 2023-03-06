Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

