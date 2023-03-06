Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 34,730 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. 659,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.