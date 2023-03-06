Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up approximately 1.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

