ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.42

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $91.81, with a volume of 405268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.