Prosight Management LP Acquires 123,473 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares during the period. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.2% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.77% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,322. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

