Prosight Management LP Acquires New Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.82. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

