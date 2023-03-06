Prosight Management LP Acquires New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 303,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,753,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 10.0% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 962,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,550,000 after buying an additional 919,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $109.98. 184,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,156. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

