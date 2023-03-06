Prosight Management LP Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 356,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,582,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 419,956 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,264. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

