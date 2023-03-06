Prosight Management LP Purchases New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 164,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,321. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.