Prosight Management LP Reduces Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Prosight Management LP cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,802 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.7% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,118,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 446,574 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 142,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,305. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Articles

