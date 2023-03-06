Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the quarter. Cinemark makes up approximately 1.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Cinemark worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 283,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

