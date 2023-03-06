Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,350 shares during the quarter. Funko accounts for approximately 5.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. 99,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

