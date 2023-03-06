Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 154,100 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. Federal Signal comprises 3.0% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 587,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after buying an additional 79,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 60,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.99. 25,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.