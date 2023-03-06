Proton Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.36 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $1.13 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 14,526,227,006 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

