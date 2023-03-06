Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 718,700 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,445,000. Bumble comprises about 0.5% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.55% of Bumble at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,221,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Bumble Stock Performance

About Bumble

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.