Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 149.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 19.3 %
PBYI opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
