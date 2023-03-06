Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.76. 348,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,596. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.