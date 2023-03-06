Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $46.60. 205,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,691. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

