Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,894 shares during the period. Lyra Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Lyra Therapeutics Profile

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

