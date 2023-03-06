Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $3.28 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in ResMed by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ResMed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $6,013,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.08. 145,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

