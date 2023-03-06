Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 728,600 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 728,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 2.87% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of TERN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. 165,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,086. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TERN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
