Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 515,420 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,420 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 1.21% of SomaLogic worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic Stock Down 0.4 %

SomaLogic Profile

SLGC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,249. SomaLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.