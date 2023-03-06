Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.59. The stock had a trading volume of 129,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.23 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

