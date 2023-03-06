Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,755 shares of company stock worth $21,552,566. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Shares of REGN traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $783.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,339. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $719.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

