Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,069,000.

Shares of AWAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,934. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

