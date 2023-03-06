Purus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $35.72. 18,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $521.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.