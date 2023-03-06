Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 61,055 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $403,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $98,913,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,488. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

