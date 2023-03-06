Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 67,057 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,057 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 3.84% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $377,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 465,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.