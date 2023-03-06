Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,596 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $451,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,268. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

