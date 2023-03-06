Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.48% of IQVIA worth $160,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $1,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IQVIA by 570.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 282,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,558 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.