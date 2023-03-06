Putnam Investments LLC Invests $182.33 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,773,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,330,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

BALL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. 506,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

