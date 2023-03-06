Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 140,445 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,445 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 2.23% of Boston Properties worth $262,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 366.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. 301,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,993. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

