Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 19,892 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Costco Wholesale worth $353,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $12.97 on Monday, hitting $488.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,534. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.