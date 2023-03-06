Putnam Investments LLC Sells 243,780 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,809,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,780 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $758,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $110.05. 6,166,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

