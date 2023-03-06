Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 464,444 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $603,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $469.79. 299,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $416.23 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

