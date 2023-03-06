Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV accounts for about 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 70.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 421,226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,870 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of DCRDW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.90.

