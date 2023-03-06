Q3 Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Q3 Asset Management lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,739,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,884,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average is $204.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,304,127. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

