Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.10 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,246 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. First Solar accounts for 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 671.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.86. 1,210,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.74. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $216.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

