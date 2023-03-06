Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,128. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.