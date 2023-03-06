Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,898. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.