Q3 Asset Management Sells 1,468 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Q3 Asset Management trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $335.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,753. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

