Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00013545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $319.12 million and $42.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.78 or 0.06993587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00073451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,562,794 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.