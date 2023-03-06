Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 170,419 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,419 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $34,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $81,419,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,043. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.